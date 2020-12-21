Florida gas prices reach 9-month high

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Optimism surrounding a new stimulus package and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines sent gasoline prices on a surge, with prices reaching their highest levels in the past nine months.

In Florida, gas prices increased six cents last week and averaged $2.20 cents on Friday, the highest state average since March, according to AAA Gas Prices.

The West Palm Beach – Boca Raton area had the most expensive gas at $2.31 per gallon. Tallahassee had the least expensive gas at $2.14 per gallon.

“Oil prices returned to pre-pandemic levels last week, so it should come as no surprise that gas prices followed suit,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fuel prices have been pressured higher by optimism surrounding a new stimulus package and Covid-19 vaccine news. These are two big pieces in the puzzle for long term improvement in fuel demand, which has been heavily hampered by the pandemic.”

AAA reports crude oil prices rose more than 5 percent last week, with a barrel of U.S. crude oil settling at $49.10 on Friday, the highest daily settlement since February.

The state average of $2.20 per gallon is 45 cents less than what drivers paid on Christmas Day last year. If gas prices remain below $2.21 on Christmas, it’d be the lowest for the holiday in four years.

AAA predicts 4.3 million Floridians will hit the road for the year-end holidays.

