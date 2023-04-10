TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida gas prices rose 12 cents per gallon last week, tying record highs for 2023. The state average was $3.58 per gallon Monday, which was initially set in late January.

According to AAA, the price of oil rose 6% Monday after OPEC announced plans to cut more than a million barrels of oil per day. The move helped drag prices higher at the pump.

“Last week’s jump at the pump was expected, after OPEC announced oil production cuts that immediately caused oil prices to surge,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “It’s possible that retail gas prices could inch up a little more this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market.”

In March, oil prices dropped in response to the banking crisis and concerns about an economic recession that would reduce demand for fuel. OPEC’s goal is to keep upward pressure on oil prices which appears to be working.

According to the AAA’s price history tool, Florida gas prices were $3.33 one month ago and $4.09 one year ago. The highest record average for Florida was $4.89, which was set on June 13, 2022.