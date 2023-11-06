TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices in Florida have plummeted to the lowest prices of the year, according to AAA.

On Sunday, the state’s average was $3.17 per gallon, which is five cents less than the previous low that was set in March.

In the Tampa Bay area, many residents are finding pump prices below $3. The average price in the area is $3.08 per gallon.

“Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. In fact, about 20% of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon. Even more are likely to follow, this week.”

Jenkins said the season decline in driving demand, gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices are contributing to the price drop.

“Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there’s an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies,” he said.

Florida gas prices are down 68 cents from this year’s high of $3.85, which was recorded in mid-August, AAA reported.