TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Prices at the pump have reached a new two-year low.

AAA said the average price per gallon on Sunday was $2.86, the lowest daily average since June 2021.

“Florida gas prices have been on a free fall, declining 31 cents in the past 17 days. As of Sunday, 88% of Florida gas stations have pump prices below $3 a gallon. Thirty-three percent of Florida filling stations have pump below $2.75 per gallon,” AAA said in a news release.

The Tampa Bay area was one of the cheapest areas to get gas, with prices averaging $2.73 per gallon. Gas prices in the Orlando area were also averaging $2.73 per gallon.

“Pump prices are falling at the perfect time, as more than 6 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the year-end holidays,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Strong domestic gasoline supplies and low oil prices have contributed to the downward pressure on prices at the pump. Oil prices regained some strength last week, so a modest increase is possible at the pump, but AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays.”