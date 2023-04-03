TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida gas prices rose 10 cents per gallon over the last week and are expected to rise further after Saudi Arabia unexpectedly announced plans to cut oil production, according to motor club AAA.

The news caused oil prices to rise overnight, recovering from a 9-cent drop recorded the week prior.

According to AAA, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ countries announced surprise plans Sunday to cut oil production by more than a million barrels per day. The plans, beginning in May, are reportedly meant to prop up oil prices, which recently plummeted to 15-month lows due to fuel demand concerns created by the banking crisis.

“The U.S. price of oil traded just above $80 a barrel, Sunday evening,” a weekly AAA gas price brief stated. “A benchmark that hasn’t been breached since early March. That’s an increase of nearly $5 or 6.5% more than the closing price on Friday.”

The auto club says that price hike alone is equivalent to a 13-cent jump at the pump.

According to data from fuel price-tracking company GasBuddy, Florida gas prices have been steadily climbing since Dec. 25, 2022, the average price was about $2.95 per gallon.

On Monday, the average price in Tampa was about $3.46 while the state average was just below that at $3.44.

The last time prices rose above $3.50 per gallon was in late January.