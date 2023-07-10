TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida gas prices have jumped 20 cents in one week, according to AAA.

Sunday’s state average was $3.46 per gallon, which is what drivers paid four weeks ago.

AAA said the jump in prices snapped a 22-day streak of declines.

“Last week’s jump at the pump came immediately after Independence Day when AAA forecast a record number of Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fortunately, oil prices remain low. Unless that changes this week, the upward pressure on gas prices should ease soon.”

AAA said it was the second most expensive Independence Day at the pump in a decade. Last year’s holiday was the most expensive, where prices averaged $4.54 per gallon.

In Florida, the most expensive area to get gas in is the West Palm Beach and Boca Raton areas. Prices there are $3.60 per gallon.

Pensacola has the cheapest gas in the state, where prices average $3.16 per gallon.

AAA offered the following tips on how to save on gas: