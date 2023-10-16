TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida gas prices are at their lowest point in three months, AAA reported on Monday.

The average price per gallon in Florida fell 15 cents last week to $3.33, continuing a downward trend.

Florida’s most expensive metro markets:

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.53)

Naples ($3.49)

Tallahassee ($3.45)

Florida’s least expensive metro markets:

Pensacola ($3.16)

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19)

Orlando ($3.25)

“The discount at the pump has largely been driven by falling oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, the downward trend could stall soon. Ongoing geopolitical tensions allowed oil prices to regain some strength last week, though they remain below price levels we saw three weeks ago.”

Oil prices are up week-over-week, but remained below the Sept. 27 high of $93 per barrel. Prices rose after the Group of Seven (G7) announced they would tighten sanctions against Russia and provide more financial assistance to Ukraine. The G7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The oil market remains uneasy about the Israel-Gaza conflict, which could affect prices in the future, according to AAA.