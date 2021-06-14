Florida gas prices highest since 2014, AAA says

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida gas prices jumped 12 cents in the past week, reaching their highest rate since November 2014.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Florida is currently $2.97. That’s 7 cents more than it was a month ago, 44 cents more than it was this time in 2019, and 6 cents above the previous high set in March of this year.

“It now costs $2 more to fill an average-sized 15-gallon gas tank, than it did a week ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fortunately, futures prices flattened out last week, so drivers should not face another round of rising prices this week.”

The most expensive markets were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.08), Panama City ($3.06), Tallahassee ($3.02). The least expensive were Punta Gorda ($2.93), Orlando ($2.94), Jacksonville ($2.94), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.94) and Tampa Bay ($2.96).

Oil has continued to see a spike in demand as pandemic restrictions are lifted and more people hit the road. Supply has also decreased. According to AAA, U.S. crude production is still 17% below pre-pandemic levels. That’s 11 million barrels per day compared to 13.1 million barrels per day.

“In the coming months, we expect global oil production to catch up with the increases we’ve seen in demand in 2021,” said EIA Acting Administrator Stephen Nalley. “U.S. and global oil producers are increasing their production, which should help moderate oil prices that have increased significantly as global economic concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic have begun to ease.”

Gas prices are expected to average $2.92 per gallon (nationwide) for the summer driving season, which runs April through September, AAA said.