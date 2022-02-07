Florida gas prices highest in 8 years, may continue to rise, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— Florida gas prices surged to their highest level in eight years over the past week and prospects are dim for any relief in the near future, according to AAA auto club.

“Unfortunately it looks like the pain at the pump may continue to worsen, after oil prices saw another strong round of gains last week,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins

The average price for gasoline rose 12 cents per gallon last week, climbing a total of 24 cents in two weeks, AAA reported. Sunday’s average of $3.47 per gallon was the most expensive daily average price since July 2014. It cost drivers an average of $52 to fill up a 15-gallon tank.

“The upward momentum in crude prices has been driven by geopolitical concerns related to Russia, cold weather and underwhelming global crude output,” Jenkins said.

Since crude oil is a key ingredient in gasoline, it usually accounts for half the cost of gas. The price of crude oil on Friday topped $90 a barrel for the first time since October 2014 while a winter storm limited oil and gas production in Texas.

In the United States, the price of crude oil has risen 21% so far this year. The $16 increase in crude means a 40-cent swing in gas prices. Gas prices have risen 27 cents thus far this year, and could rise another 13 cents before fully adjusting to the latest oil price hike, AAA predicted.

“The price of crude rose $6 last week, which if sustained, could trigger another 10-15 cent hike at the pump in the coming weeks,” Jenkins added.

On Sunday, the most expensive metro markets in Florida were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.60), Naples ($3.51), Port St. Lucie ($3.51). The least expensive were Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Pensacola ($3.29), Panama City ($3.30).

On Monday, the current average price of gas in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $3.490. The current average in Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice is $3.476. In Lakeland-Winter Haven, it’s $3.476. The average price of gas in Sebring is $3.490.

“Drivers who want to maximize their money at the pump should consider paying in cash, as some retailers charge extra for credit card users,” Jenkins continued. “You may also want to enroll in fuel rewards programs like the one from AAA, which saves members 5 cents per gallon during each fill-up. From there, you can maximize your fuel economy by ensuring your vehicle is properly maintained, combining errands, and slowing down. Gas mileage decreases rapidly at speeds above 50 miles per hour.”