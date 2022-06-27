TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After months of pain, Florida drivers are finally feeling some relief at the pump, according to AAA.

The average price of gas in Florida fell 14 cents over the past week to an average of $4.68 on Sunday. It cost around $70 to fill a full 15-gallon tank.

Gas prices have been on a two-week decline, falling a total of 21 cents per gallon since setting the record high price of $4.89 per gallon on June 13, according to AAA.

“Gas prices are moving in a favorable direction, as millions of Americans prepare to embark on an Independence Day road trip,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

On Sunday, the most expensive metro markets were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.86), Gainesville ($4.77) and Naples ($4.77). The least expensive were Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.50), Pensacola ($4.55), Panama City ($4.57).

On Monday morning, the average price of gas in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area was $4.63. It was $4.656 in Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice . The average in Lakeland-Winter Haven was $4.666. Sebring’s average gas price was $4.618.

According to AAA, the lower prices are due to a recent drop in crude oil and gasoline futures prices amid concerns about a fall in demand after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.

“Despite the recent declines, gas prices are still likely to be the highest for this holiday in history,” Jenkins said.

According to the auto club, more than 2.3 million Floridians are expected to hit the road for Independence Day, driving 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend.