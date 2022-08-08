TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices have fallen more than $1 a gallon since mid-June across the state of Florida, according to the latest figures from AAA.

According to the auto club, the average price of gas is $3.79 per gallon. the lowest daily average price since March 4.

Gas prices have fallen for eight consecutive weeks, declining 14 cents from a week ago, and $1.10 per gallon since setting a new record high of $4.89 on June 13.

It now costs $57 to fill up a 15-gallon tank, $16.50 less than what drivers paid two months ago.

“Falling oil prices and drooping gasoline demand has paved the way for the recent pump price plunge,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The downturn should continue this week, after another round of big losses in both oil and gasoline futures markets.”

According to AAA, the price of crude settled at $89.01 per barrel on Friday, 10% less than the previous week, and 27% less than in mid-June, when pump prices reached new record highs. The downturn comes amid concerns a global recession and the potential of it driving down global fuel demand.

“The fuel market seems to be locked in bearish territory,” Jenkins continued. “Florida drivers in some markets are beginning to find gas prices in the $3.60s, if not lower. The state average could very easily drop to that price point in the next week or two. However, it’s worth remembering that the fuel market has proven to be extremely volatile this year, and trends can change rather quickly if something reignites concerns about fuel supplies.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.00), Naples ($3.96) and Miami ($3.89).

The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.56), The Villages ($3.64) and Panama City ($3.65).

The current average in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $3.725 per gallon. The average in Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice is $3.742. In Lakeland, Winter Haven, it’s $3.715. The average price of gas in Sebring is $3.733 per gallon.