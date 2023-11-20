TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida gas prices have fallen to the lowest price of the year, according to AAA.

The agency said Sunday’s average price of $3.04 per gallon is 15 cents less than a week ago and the lowest daily average price since late December 2022.

Last Thanksgiving, drivers paid 37 cents more per gallon.

“More than half of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While there could be some fluctuations in the coming weeks, AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike.”

AAA said the plummeting price of oil has been a big contributor to the recent plunge at the pump.

The most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.28), Naples ($3.19) and Tallahassee ($3.17).

The least expensive areas are Pensacola ($2.88), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.90) and Panama City ($2.98).

To view daily gas price averages, click here.