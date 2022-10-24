TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s average gas price was $3.36 per gallon on Sunday after falling 6 cents over the past week, AAA reported.

The cost of fuel is largely tied to the price of crude oil, which has held steady for the past week.

Florida drivers are now paying an average of $50 to fill up a tank of gas, nearly $23 less than than what they paid in mid-June, when the average price of gas was a record $4.89 per gallon.

“Oil prices dropped 8% two weeks ago, then hung relatively steady last week, enabling pump prices to decline,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Drivers should see pump prices drift even lower this week. But a sudden jump at the pump is likely on November 1, when the state’s gasoline tax holiday ends.”

On Sunday, the most expensive metro markets in Florida were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.51), Gainesville ($3.42) and Naples ($3.42). The least expensive were Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.16), Pensacola ($3.19) and Panama City ($3.25)

As of this writing, the average price of gas in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $3.35 per gallon. In Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, it’s $3.352 per gallon. In Lakeland-Winter Haven, it is $3.367 per gallon. The average gas price in Sebring is $3.391.