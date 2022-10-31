FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the state’s gas tax holiday expiring soon, Florida drivers can expect to face more pain at the pump, with prices projected to rise about 25 cents, according to AAA.

“While Halloween is traditionally a time for filling bags with candy, drivers may also want to fill their gas tank to take advantage of current prices at the pump,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Pump prices will likely rise 25 cents overnight, when the state gas tax expires on Tuesday morning.”

Gas prices were lower in October due to the gas tax holiday, which gave drivers a 25-cent discount at the pump. In a matter of days, the price of gas dropped from $3.39 to $3.17 per gallon, but the discount was short-lived, and gas prices shot up to where they were before the holiday. This was largely due to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, which led to a 17% hike in oil prices and raised the cost of gas.

The holiday began on Oct. 1 and expires Nov. 1.

In October, Florida drivers were paying an average of $3.33 per gallon, about 6 cents less than what it cost to fill up at the end of September, according to AAA.

Florida gas prices fell 7 cents last week, and drivers were paying an average of $3.29 per gallon on Sunday.

The most expensive metro markets in Florida were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.47), Gainesville ($3.40) and Naples ($3.38). The least expensive were Pensacola ($3.14), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.14) and Panama City ($3.21).

As of this writing, the average price of gas in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $3.261 per gallon. In Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, it’s $3.296 per gallon. In Lakeland-Winter Haven, it is $3.295. The average gas price in Sebring is $3.288.