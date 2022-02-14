Florida gas prices drop slightly, expected to rise soon

TAMPA (WFLA) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.75 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.05 per gallon.

So far, Florida pump prices have not responded to that hike, which was the equivalent of about 15 cents per gallon.

Looking at our area, the average price in Florida is $3.45 per gallon. The average price for gasoline set a new 2022 high of $3.47 per gallon on Wednesday which is the most expensive daily average since July 2014.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.91 a gallon, up 21 cents over three weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.