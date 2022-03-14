Florida gas prices drop slightly after hitting record high last week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s average price of gas dropped slightly over the weekend after reaching a record high of $4.38 per gallon on Friday.

On Sunday, the average price of gas was $4.35 per gallon, up 87 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has continued to destabilize the global energy sector.

Over the past two weeks, the average price of gas in Florida rose 90 cents per gallon. It now costs around $65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas, $23 more than what drivers paid to fill a tank last year, according to AAA.

The auto group said the price of oil dropped significantly on Wednesday and by the weekend had settled 5% less than the previous week.

“The surge in fuel prices was driven by global supply concerns, as sanctions and regulations against Russia has limited the world’s 3rd-largest oil producer from moving its oil in the market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “After seven consecutive trading days, that upward momentum finally came to a halt last week. Prices moved lower on reports that the U.S. and other countries were examining ways to increase global fuel supplies. Regardless of this, fuel prices remain extremely volatile right now, so it’s hard to know what drivers should expect next month, let alone next week.”

On Sunday, the most expensive metro markets in Florida were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.46), Fort Lauderdale ($4.40) and Ocala ($4.38). The least expensive were Panama City ($4.20), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.20) and Pensacola ($4.24).

As of this writing Monday, the current average price of gas in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $4.345. The current average in Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice is $4.332. In Lakeland-Winter Haven, it’s $4.351. The average price of gas in Sebring is $4.347.