FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida drivers are feeling some relief at the pump during the statewide gas tax holiday, according to AAA.

The Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on Oct. 1 and runs through the end of the month. Floridians are getting $0.25 per gallon off the normal price of gas.

According to AAA, the average gas price has dropped 13 cents per gallon since the holiday began. It was $3.26 per gallon on Sunday, the lowest daily average price since January.

The average price of gas had gone down $1.50 per gallon between mid-June—when the price was $4.89 per gallon—and the end of September, AAA reported.

“This gas tax builds on the previous downward pressure on pump prices, stemming from global recession concerns and underwhelming fuel demand,” said Mark Jenkins spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are now beginning to dip below $3 a gallon at various gas stations in the state. While everyone might not be so lucky to see sub-$3 gasoline, all Floridians should expect a sizeable discount this week.”

On Sunday, the most expensive metro markets in Florida were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.47), Miami ($3.32) and Gainesville ($3.31). The least expensive were Panama City ($3.15), Pensacola ($3.07) and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.06).

Right now, the average price of gas in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $3.195 per gallon. In both Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice and Lakeland-Winter Haven, it is $3.220 per gallon. The average gas price in Sebring is $3.278 per gallon.