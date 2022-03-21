TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida gas prices have dropped significantly after soaring to an all-time high nearly two weeks ago.

According to AAA, Florida drivers paid an average of $4.18 per gallon on Sunday reaching a state record of $4.378. Drivers were paying $2.88 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The price of gasoline was able to back off from record highs as the price of oil suffered losses last week.

“The oil market remains extremely volatile, after seeing big swings in both directions during the past few weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last weekend, oil prices dropped on demand concerns regarding a COVID outbreak in China, which resulted in lockdowns. By the end of the week, oil prices charged higher again as global crude supply concerns – regarding the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict – moved back to the forefront. Fortunately, oil prices are well below the high we saw more than a week ago. This should enable gas prices to slip lower this week, unless oil suddenly spikes again.”

Two weeks ago, fuel prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine. The U.S. price of oil reached a 2022 high of $123.70 per barrel. That $32 price increase resulted in a 90 cent jump at the pump. Since then, the price of oil has pinballed lower, hitting a low of $95.04/b on Wednesday before bouncing back up to $104.70/b on Friday.