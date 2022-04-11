TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 10 cents per gallon in the last week here in the Sunshine State.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida was priced at $3.50 per gallon while the most expensive was $5.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.99.

The Tampa area has dropped over 11 cents down to an average of $4.03 in Tampa, according to GasBuddy.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction – down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon today. The national average is down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago.