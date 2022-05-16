TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The average price of gas in Florida rose about 30 cents over the past week, reaching a record high again, according to AAA.

On Sunday, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.49 per gallon, surpassing the previous high of $4.398, which was set in March shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, AAA said.

For comparison, the national average gas price was $4.470 on Sunday.

Gas prices have continued to surge as the war disrupts global supply chains.

Florida’s average gas price is $1.60 per gallon higher than it was a year ago. Drivers are paying $67 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is $24 more than what they paid this time last year, AAA said.

“Drivers are dealing with unprecedented pain at the pump and things could soon get worse before they get better,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We saw more big gains in the gasoline futures market late last week, which could trickle down to yet another 10-20 cent jump at the pump in the near future.”

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro, drivers are seeing an average of $4.506 for regular, unleaded gas Monday morning. In Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, the current average is $4.501. In Lakeland-Winter Haven, it’s $4.502.

In Sebring, the current average is $4.504, according to AAA.

The International Energy Agency predicts gas prices will cause U.S. oil production to return to pre-pandemic levels by the year’s end. This could lead to lower prices, but doesn’t necessarily mean drivers will see $2 gasoline in the near future, AAA said.

“Unfortunately, $4 gasoline is likely to be that unwelcome passenger on most Florida summer road trips,” Jenkins continued. “At this point, the state average is not expected to exceed $5 a gallon. However, the fuel market is extremely unstable and things are changing by the day. Either way, drivers should expect gas prices to keep fluctuating throughout the summer and potentially the rest of the year.”