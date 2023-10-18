PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida GameStop worker was arrested after police said he fatally shot a suspected shoplifter Tuesday.

Pembroke Pines police said they were called to a GameStop in the area of Pines Boulevard and Hiatus Road around 8:16 p.m. after a person was reportedly shot by an employee.

Detectives said the employee, identified as 33-year-old Derrick Guerrero, confronted a man he believed was shoplifting. Police said the man ran for the front door with merchandise.

Investigators said Guerrero pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a single shot, striking the man in the torso.

WTVJ reported that the man was able to get into a car that was waiting outside the store and being driven by his girlfriend. When the man’s girlfriend noticed he was unresponsive, she pulled the car into a plaza and called 911, Pembroke Pines Police Maj. Al Xiques told WTVJ.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said the man never threatened Guerrero or displayed any type of weapon.

Investigators told WTVJ that Guerrero had been the victim in a September robbery at the GameStop and brought the gun for protection.

Guerrero was taken into custody and was charged with manslaughter.