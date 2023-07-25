TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After 12 years, a Florida fugitive will now face justice after skipping bond and fleeing outside the U.S., according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said Carlos Blanco had been “on the lam” for 12 years after he had been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Blanco was released on bond and had to report to a hearing on Feb. 24, 2011, but he never showed up, prosecutors said.

The day after the scheduled hearing, the court declared that Blanco was a fugitive from justice.

For 11 years, Blanco — who had triple citizenship for the United States, Honduras, and Cuba — had stayed in Honduras before moving to Spain in July 2022.

However, this move ended up getting him caught in March 2023 when the U.S. Department of Justice requested his arrest at the hands of Spanish authorities. He was then extradited to the United States, and on July 21, he was back in court after his arrival in Florida.

“U.S. Attorney Lapointe extends his gratitude to FBI Miami’s Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task Force and the government of Spain for making the extradition possible, as well as OIA for its significant assistance in securing the defendant’s extradition,” a release said. “The U.S. Attorney also extends his gratitude to the Spanish Civil Guard and Interpol for their assistance in capturing this fugitive and in bringing him back to the United States.