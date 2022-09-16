PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said fugitive Adrian Kamai Rivers, 52, was caught after a deputy pulled over a Dodge Challenger that had a broken headlight in Palm Coast.

Body cam video showed the deputy approaching the vehicle and informing the female driver of the headlight issue. She said she had just gotten off of work but was aware of the headlight.

The deputy eventually noticed a smell of marijuana and asked the driver and Rivers, who was in the front right passenger seat, if either of them had a medical marijuana card. Rivers said he had one, but the sheriff’s office said it was no longer active.

When asked if he had smoked recently, Rivers said he smoked an hour before the traffic stop.

“So where’s the smell coming from, is it from you earlier?” the deputy is seen asking on the video. Rivers responded by saying it was his clothes that has the smell.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a backpack in the back seat that had 219 grams of fentanyl and 533 grams of marijuana.

The deputies also found business cards with Rivers’ name on them.

“Sometimes, the small things lead to big things,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “In this case, we seized enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people or the entire cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell combined.”

According to the sheriff’s office, this was Rivers’ first arrest in Flagler County, but he had an extensive history as a convicted felon since 1988, with most of the crimes taking place in Orange County.

Deputies said Rivers previously served time for “grand theft auto, forgery, selling cocaine, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.”

Rivers also had two outstanding warrants out of Volusia and Orange counties for probation violation and a writ of bodily attachment, respectively.

“This career criminal has had enough chances and is not going to turn his life around,” Staly said. “It’s time to lock him up and throw the keys away.”

Flagler County deputies charged Rivers with felony trafficking in fentanyl and felony possession of marijuana with intent, along with the probation violation. He was held without bond.