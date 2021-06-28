Florida Freedom Week tax holiday starts July 1 for concerts, music, sports

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In just three days, Florida’s first Freedom Week kicks off, giving residents and visitors a chance at tax-free purchases on concert tickets, sporting event passes, museums, and even movies if the tickets are bought July 1 to July 7.

Freedom Week came out of a recently signed law, HB 7061, which made boating and camping supplies, fishing supplies, and outdoor items tax-free along with entertainment event passes for the week, celebrating freedom and intended to help Florida get back to pre-pandemic normal, according to Senate sponsors.

Any tickets you buy for a 2021 event, where the event itself is happening through Dec. 31, 2021, will be eligible for tax-free purchase from July 1 to July 7.

While the week will be a big boon for tourism and locals, lawmaker analysis of the law says it could still cost the state millions of dollars in revenue for Fiscal Year 2022, even in its first year.

Early estimates from the analysis by the Senate showed the immediate impact would be a loss of $61.5 million, with a $50 million loss each year after.

Revenue losses aside, here’s what qualifies for tax-free purchase during the Freedom Week.

Boating and Water Supplies will be tax-free:

To the first $75 of the sales price of life jackets and coolers

To the first $50 of the sales price of safety flares

To the first $150 of the sales price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards and recreational inflatable water tubes or floats that can be towed

To the first $300 of the sales price of paddleboards and surfboards

To the first $500 of the sales price of canoes and kayaks

To the first $75 of the sales price of paddles and oars

To the first $25 of the sales price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks

Camping Supplies will be tax-free:

To the first $200 of the sales price of tents

To the first $50 of the sales price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs

To the first $30 of the sales price of camping lanterns and flashlights

Fishing Supplies will be tax-free:

To the first $75 of the sales price of rods and reels, if sold individually or the first $150 if sold as a set

To the first $30 of the sales price of tackle boxes or bags

To the first $5 of the sales price of bait or fishing tackle, if sold individually, or the first $10 if multiple items are sold together

General Outdoor Supplies will be tax-free:

To the first $15 of the sales price of sunscreen or insect repellant

To the first $100 of the sales price of sunglasses

To the first $200 of the sales price of binoculars

To the first $30 of the sales price of water bottles

To the first $50 of the sales price of hydration packs

To the first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills

To the first $50 of the sales price of bicycle helmets

To the first $250 of the sales price of bicycles

Sports Equipment will be tax-free: