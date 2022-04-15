STUART, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Thursday on fraud charges after police said his victim tracked him to a gas station.

The Stuart Police Department said they were called to a Wawa gas station to meet with a victim who was reporting fraudulent activity on her credit card at that gas station.

According to police, on Wednesday the victim saw multiple unauthorized transactions on her credit card from that Wawa. The victim was able to find out the suspect who used her card drove a white truck.

The victim decided to go to the gas station the next day at the same time the transactions went through the day before, police said. Her hope was the suspect was “a creature of habit’ and would show up to that gas station again.

Photo courtesy of the Stuart Police Department

Police said when the victim arrived she saw a man with a white truck pumping gas at two pumps and throw away several cards. The victim got fraud notices from her bank at almost at the exact same time and amounts were nearly the same from the day before.

That’s when police got the call from the victim.

When police arrived, they said they found Rosniel Jimenez Gonzalez at the pumps where the white truck was parked.

They said they found multiple steel tanks full of gas in the back of the truck and hidden under some carpet, wood pallets, a tire, and a construction cone in the bed of the truck. Police said they also found 28 more fraudulent credit cards in the truck.

Gonzalez was charged with trafficking in or possessing counterfeit credit cards, unlawful conveyance of fuel, obtaining fuel by fraud, fraudulent use of credit card more than two times within six months, and unlawful possession of personal ID of five or more persons.