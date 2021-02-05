Florida: Fraud contributed to surge in jobless aid claims

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Envelopes from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Reemployment Assistance Program are shown, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Surfside, Fla. The number of a Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to 778,000, evidence that the U.S. economy and job market remain under strain as coronavirus cases surge and colder weather heighten the risks. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has deployed fraud-detection software on its mobile app.

It’s in response to fraudulent filings that likely contributed to a recent surge in new unemployment assistance applications.

Agency spokeswoman Emilie Oglesby told the Miami Herald the state is investigating the extent of the problem. She couldn’t say how many fraudulent claims may have been processed and paid.

Each week the department reports its estimate of initial applications to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Florida’s totals have climbed from fewer than 27,000 to more than 71,000 in the last three weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss