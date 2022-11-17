TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Florida foster parent was sentenced to 170 years behind bars Thursday on several child exploitation-related counts, the Department of Justice announced.

According to court documents, Child Protection Services were alerted in January 2022 after 48-year-old Justin Johnson, Sr., of Sanford, told an acquaintance he had cameras in his home to record the foster children in the nude and that he had videos of him touching the children.

A forensic examination later found “numerous images and videos of child sex abuse material,” including evidence that showed Johnson using the children under his care to produce depictions of sexually explicit conduct. Johnson’s cellphone also had depictions of child sex abuse material depicting young children.

So far, the FBI has identified at least 18 victims that were sexually exploited by Johnson.

“Instead of offering a haven for foster children, this predator betrayed the children with a home of horrific abuse,” said FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge David Walker.

“Johnson’s crimes are particularly disturbing, in that he was in a position that is expected to provide protection and care to already vulnerable children, and he exploited that role and further victimized these young children,” said Chief Cecil Smith of the Sanford Police Department. “I hope his sentence brings some comfort to those who he has abused.”

Johnson was sentenced on four counts of production of child sexual abuse material, one count of production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material, and one count of possession of child sex abuse material. Johnson pleaded guilty on July 7, 2022.