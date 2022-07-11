TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man pleaded guilty to producing child pornography of children he had access to as a foster parent Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg said Justin Dwayne Johnson Sr., 47, of Sanford pleaded guilty to five counts of producing and attempting to produce videos depicting children being sexually exploited and one count of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

An investigation into Johnson’s crimes began in January when Child Protection Services learned that the 47-year-old was secretly recording his foster children while they were naked.

Johnson told an acquaintance that he had cameras placed in a home to record the children. He also told said acquaintance that he had videos of him molesting the children as well, according to the DOJ.

Investigators seized his cellphone and other electronics, which contained images and videos of children being sexually abused.

“Specifically, the evidence showed that Johnson used the children under his care to produce depictions of sexually explicit conduct,” the DOJ said. “Additionally, Johnson’s cellphone contained numerous videos and images depicting other young children being sexually abused.”

It is believed that Johnson had at least 16 victims. Those who know of any other victims in the situation are asked to call FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or https://tips.fbi.gov.

Johnson now faces a minimum of 15 and maximum of 30 years in federal prison for each child pornography production charge. He also faces up to 20 years for the possession count.

His sentencing date is set for Oct. 12, 2022.