TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young football coach was shot multiple times as he shielded passengers from a barrage of gunfire in a drive-by shooting that left one of his players dead in Jacksonville, his lawyer said.

WJXT reports the 21-year-old was taking four players home from tryouts when someone pulled up next to his SUV and peppered it with bullets.

One of his players, identified as Prince Holland, 13, was killed in the shooting. The coach was hospitalized in critical condition and needs several surgeries. His lawyer, John Phillips told WJXT he was hit 10 times while trying to shield the children. An 11-year-old boy was struck by gunfire, but should be okay.

Phillips said his client still doesn’t know who shot up the vehicle. Police are still reviewing surveillance video, interviewing witnesses and working to identify the shooter.

“Someone knows these individuals. The people that know them obviously are going to put out information. Maybe not on purpose, but by word of mouth, rumors. It is hard for them to avoid. They will get caught,” retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputy James Brown told WJXT. “More than likely this was not random. It was probably directed. With that being said, there’s probably some bad blood somewhere. There’s a motive behind it. So yes, they would be talking to people directly involved.”

A $9,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Those with information about the shooting can report tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).