JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A flight departing Miami was diverted before making it out of the state due to pepper spray filling the cabin.

According to a report from NBC affiliate WTLV, the American Airlines flight, which was headed to New York City, was diverted to Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a passenger did not discharge the pepper spray intentionally, according to WTLV. FAA investigators are looking into the incident.

“We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused,” a spokesperson for American Airlines told WTLV.

The aircraft was cleaned before returning to the skies and landing at its intended destination, LaGuardia Airport.