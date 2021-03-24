Florida flags to be lowered in honor of Colorado shooting victims under Biden proclamation

President Joe Biden speaks about the shooting in Boulder, Colo., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Biden has ordered state buildings to fly their flags at half-staff following the deadly shooting spree in Boulder, Colorado this week that left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

Biden issued a proclamation for U.S. flags on federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff through sunset Saturday to mark the massacre in Colorado.

Biden said he was ordering the flags lowered “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence” on Wednesday.

This is the second time in under a week that flags have been flown at half-staff nationwide. President Biden on Mar. 18 ordered flags to fly at half-staff through Monday, the same day as the shooting in Boulder.

Authorities have charged Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21 with 10 counts of murder.