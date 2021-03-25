Florida fishermen reel in bull shark on Naples beach

(NBC) – Two Florida fishermen reeled in a deadly bull shark over the weekend, leaving locals to wonder if it’s safe to swim again.

Bruce Mccomas and Chris DeHart say they saw two sharks in the water on Naples beach Tuesday: a hammerhead and bull shark.

Both said catching a hammerhead was always a dream, so they tossed a brick and a chunk of stingray into the water about 30 feet off the shore. They did not expect the bull shark to take the bait but it did, locking one of the anglers into a 30-minute fight.

It was quite the “fish story” and they have the video and photo to prove it.

Experts say while it’s not quite the stuff of movies, they are urging swimmers to be careful and if they do see a shark in the water, remain calm and swim back to shore.