Florida fisherman reels in piece of SpaceX capsule after abort test

PONCE INLET, Fla. (WESH) — A Florida charter fishing captain has what appears to be the door of spaceship on display in his driveway after making the catch of a lifetime off the Daytona Beach coast.

David Stokes, of Ponce Inlet, found what appears to be the parachute door from the Space X Dragon Crew capsule and parachutes.

The discovery was made 10 days after the Jan. 19 Space X test in which a rocket was deliberately blown up. Stokes said he is fairly certain that what he was seeing was part of the spaceship, so he and his friends started recording.

After making a pass, Stokes insisted they go back. He and his friends were able to pull the door up fairly easily, but the weight attached to it, the actual parachutes made the recovery difficult.

“After 40 minutes or so of wrestling with it, inches by inches, we finally pulled it all up,” Stokes said.

It’s not the first-time debris from launches has been recovered on and off the Volusia County, but it is still rare, and in this case, the catch of the day.

Stokes put the video from his remarkable discovery, all the recovery efforts, on YouTube.

