Live Now
Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens, is now under high wind advisory

Florida fisherman reels in piece of SpaceX capsule after abort test

Florida

by: WESH

Posted: / Updated:

PONCE INLET, Fla. (WESH) A Florida charter fishing captain has what appears to be the door of spaceship on display in his driveway after making the catch of a lifetime off the Daytona Beach coast.

David Stokes, of Ponce Inlet, found what appears to be the parachute door from the Space X Dragon Crew capsule and parachutes.

The discovery was made 10 days after the Jan. 19 Space X test in which a rocket was deliberately blown up. Stokes said he is fairly certain that what he was seeing was part of the spaceship, so he and his friends started recording.

After making a pass, Stokes insisted they go back. He and his friends were able to pull the door up fairly easily, but the weight attached to it, the actual parachutes made the recovery difficult.

“After 40 minutes or so of wrestling with it, inches by inches, we finally pulled it all up,” Stokes said.

It’s not the first-time debris from launches has been recovered on and off the Volusia County, but it is still rare, and in this case, the catch of the day.

Stokes put the video from his remarkable discovery, all the recovery efforts, on YouTube.

LATEST STORIES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tree falls on house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on house"

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park"

Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate"

Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB"

Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured"

Tree falls onto home in Seminole

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto home in Seminole"

DANGEROUS DATING: Local psychology warning about online teen dating

Thumbnail for the video titled "DANGEROUS DATING: Local psychology warning about online teen dating"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss