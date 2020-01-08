Florida first responders heading to Puerto Rico following earthquakes

MIAMI (NBC) – First responders from South Florida have responded to Puerto Rico to give assistance after a series of strong earthquakes rocked the island.

A task force with the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue Team was deployed at the request of the Puerto Rican government. Miami Fire Rescue officials said a 45-person team and a cache of equipment along with three K-9 units were headed there.

“Our role is search and rescue, so what we bring is equipment to facilitate our ability to do that – search cameras, equipment to dig and burrow, and rescue trapped occupants,” Miami Fire Battalion Chief David Duenas said.

Early this morning at 3:24am, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake occurred offshore of Puerto Rico. Tonight, your FEMA Florida Task Force 2, has deployed a 45 person team and a full cache of equipment to the island at the request of the Gov. of Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/HmvLyqL5Yo — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) January 8, 2020

The group hasn’t been assigned a specific mission yet, but Chief Joseph Zahralban said they will stay as long as they’re needed.

“As far as How long we’re there, that’s very tough to gauge, that depends on the amount of damage that we find… we’re there to assist them,” Duenas said.