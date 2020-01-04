Florida first responders delivery baby boy inside ambulance

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla — A Walton County Fire Rescue EMS crew and a DeFuniak Springs mother experienced a ride they will not soon forget.

At 6:41 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office communications center received a call about a mother who was going into labor. Walton County Fire Rescue Paramedic Rachel Barker and EMT Stephen Taylor quickly responded to a home off of Gator Run in DeFuniak Springs.

Barker and Taylor arrived on scene to find an expecting mother experiencing heavy contractions. They quickly jumped into action and loaded the mother into the back of the ambulance.

“After only three minutes into our transport to the hospital, the mother said she felt like she needed to push,” said Paramedic Rachel Barker. “So, we pulled the ambulance over and with my partner’s help, I made sure she was comfortable and prepared for delivery.”

At 7:15 p.m., the mother gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in the back of the ambulance.

“This is why I became a paramedic,” said Barker, who became a certified paramedic in September 2019. “Seeing that mother holding her baby boy is a moment I will never forget, a moment I’ll proudly carry with me throughout my career.”

The mother and baby were transported to a local hospital where both are in good health.

