(WFLA) — A Volusia County fireworks store employee was arrested Tuesday after deputies said she stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks from the store to resell for personal profit.

Deputies said Jessica Clark, 33, who worked at the Four Seasons Fireworks in DeLand, was caught stealing over $14,000 worth of fireworks. Deputies discovered that Clark had stolen fireworks from the store on more than one occasion to “pay off personal debt,” a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies confronted Clark about the thefts, she confessed to stealing the fireworks and returned what she took to the store.

Deputies helped unload one of the stolen loads of fireworks Tuesday and arrested Clark on a charge of grand theft of more than $10,000.

An inventory of the stolen cases found that Clark had stolen a total value of $14,239.42 worth of fireworks.

Clark was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail Tuesday afternoon and released after posting $5,000 bond.