Florida firefighters ‘stand ready’ to help Australia

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Forest Service says they are on standby to send firefighters to assist the devasting fires ongoing in Australia.

This comes following a crew of 20 veteran firefighters based in California that left Monday to help battle the country’s wildfires that have killed at least 23 people and scorched millions of acres.

More than 135 fires were still burning across New South Wales, including almost 70 that were not contained on Monday. Officials have warned that the rain won’t put out the largest and most dangerous blazes before conditions deteriorate again.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra 2 billion Australian dollars ($1.4 billion) toward the recovery effort in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that have already been promised.

“The fires are still burning. And they’ll be burning for months to come,” Morrison said. “And so that’s why I outlined today that this is an initial, an additional, investment of $2 billion. If more is needed and the cost is higher, then more will be provided.”

In the last months, the National Interagency Fire Center has deployed over 100 federal firefighters from across the United States to Australia to support their local fire service agencies.

Australia and New Zealand have been sending firefighters to the United States for more than 15 years, most recently in August 2018, when 138 came to help battle fires in Northern California and the Northwest, Bilbao said.

The last time U.S. firefighters worked in Australia was 2010.