Florida firefighters save dog trapped in 15-foot hole in the ground

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters in Walton County, Florida, had to dig deep to help save a trapped dog that was stuck in a deep hole in the ground.

According to the South Walton Fire District, the Technical Rescue Team got a call from Paxton Wednesday afternoon after another local agency was dispatched to rescue a dog that fell into a 15-foot deep hole.

After determining that the hole was safe enough, the firefighters sent one of their one down a ladder to save the pup.

The dog was friendly to its rescuer, allowing the firefighter to make a harness out of webbing to help lift the canine out of the hole.

Video uploaded by the South Walton Fire District shows the firefighters reach in and pull the dog out as the underground rescuer helped it up the ladder.

Despite its fall, the dog didn’t have any injuries. County workers also helped seal the hole after the rescue.

“We are very grateful to have been a part of this happy ending and appreciate the professional and quick work of all responding agencies,” the agency’s Facebook post said.