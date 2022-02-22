Florida firefighters save dog that fell into bay

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman and her dog got a scare after her dog fell into Biscayne Bay in Miami Beach.

The Miami Beach Fire Department said the dog and her owner were playing at a park next to the bay when the dog got too close to the water’s edge and fell.

Two firefighters got to the park and used a roof ladder to climb down into the water and pull the dog out.

A firefighter held the dog to his chest until they got back on land.

Once safe, the dog was greeted with head pats as its tail wagged, glad to be back on dry land.

