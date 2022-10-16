ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A northeast Florida family was reunited with their missing cats after their home caught fire on Saturday.

According to St. Johns County Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to a garage with smoke billowing out of it.

(via St. Johns County Fire & Rescue)

Fire crews knocked down the blaze, but there was a problem: the residents could not find their cats.

Two people and two dogs made it out safely, but the cats went into deep hiding. Firefighters searched around the home for the felines and eventually found them.

(via St. Johns County Fire & Rescue)

St. Johns County Fire & Rescue said no one was hurt in the fire and the Red Cross was called to assist the family.