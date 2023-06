TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters in Lake County helped rescue a horse that was stuck in a swimming pool Wednesday.

The Lake County Fire Rescue said it responded to a call for a large animal rescue.

Firefighters and Sumter County’s Animal Response team worked together to get the horse out of its owner’s swimming pool.

“Way to go team,” the fire department posted on Facebook.