MACCLENNY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida firefighters climbed a 120 feet tall radio tower to rescue a bald eagle impaled by the lightning rod at the top.

The Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department was called to St. George Elementary School on Thursday after a caller reported the bird was in distress and stuck on the tower.

Wildlife officials gave fire crews the go-ahead to climb the tower and save the eagle. The truck’s ladder and bucket could only extend up to 100 feet, so a firefighter secured his harness to the tower and scaled the rest of it himself.

(Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department)

The bird flew back to the ground after it was freed. Wildlife rescuers captured it and took it in for evaluation.

“Great job fellas. We are extremely proud of you, and what a call,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post. “To be up close to America’s symbol of freedom, what a memory!”

There’s no word yet on the condition of the eagle.