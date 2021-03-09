LIVE NOW /
Florida firefighters rescue baby goat from sinkhole

Florida

High Springs Fire Department

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters from High Springs and Alachua County rescued a baby goat that got trapped Monday afternoon in a sinkhole.

The Fire Department said the 9-week-old goat had fallen into a 40- to 50-foot hole while on a property on Northwest 268th Street.

Rescue personnel arrived at about 5 p.m. and spent two hours developing a plan to keep both the firefighter and the goat safe. Once all systems were in place, it took only 11 minutes for High Springs Lt. Kevin Pearson to retrieve the baby goat which, was then reunited with its mother, uninjured.

The Fire Department said the timing of Monday’s event was perfect, as firefighters from both agencies are in a week-long rescue class being held in High Springs.

