ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Orlando firefighters said they rescued two dogs and their owner from a flooded apartment last week.

Firefighters said the apartment had severe flooding from Hurricane Ian. They were unable to open the door due to the high water level.

Crews said they pulled the dogs from a window and also helped the dogs’ owner get out of the flooded apartment.

The owner was then taken to a friend’s home.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm. It pummeled parts of southern and central Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 1,600 rescues have been made as of Sunday.