MIAMI (WFLA) — A set of group chat messages caused a Florida firefighter to come under investigation for allegedly speaking badly of police officers following the death of a Miami-Dade detective, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that firefighter Kevin Newcomb allegedly made the comments in a WhatsApp group chat after the death of Det. Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, who was shot in the head by an armed robbery suspect.

“Who cares another dead cop probably against gun control,” said the message cited in the WTVJ report. “Cops exist for the government to exercise its monopoly on violence. They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down.”

Newcomb also talked badly of police officers dying of COVID-19 due to perceived inaction toward precautionary measures and the officers involved in the Uvalde shooting.

The WTVJ report said in the messages, the firefighter complained about having to transport police officers who wouldn’t make up or get vaccinated for COVID-19 after they died, calling them stupid.

“All cops are for is protecting the rich property owners and the status quo,” said one of the messages. “Everything else is a farce. F— the police.”

According to a release from Miami Fire Rescue, the fire department is aware of the statements and would be investigating the situation.