Florida firefighter suspended for partying after testing positive for COVID-19

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Seminole County firefighter said he went to a bar and out on a boat after he tested positive for COVID-19 because he was “bored” during the mandated two-week quarantine period.

Seminole County Fire officials said firefighter Joseph Piambino tested positive for COVID-19, but during his two-week quarantine period, he went out on a boat, went to a bar and attended a gathering at somebody’s home.

According to an administrative review, Piambino posted videos to his Instagram account that showed him out at a bar, on a boat and at a gathering at a private residence while he was still on paid leave due to the mandated isolation period after a positive COVID-19 test.

When he was interviewed by fire officials, Piambino admitted that he’d gone out on the boat and said it was because he was “bored” and “going crazy” after spending so much time at home alone.

A notice of disciplinary action from the Seminole County Fire Department shows that Piambino was suspended for three days without pay.