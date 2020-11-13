Florida firefighter responds to fire at his own home, finds wife dead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Miami-Dade firefighter responded to a blaze at his own home this week, and found his wife dead from the fire, NBC 6 reported.

A GoFundMe page for the firefighter, Corey Logan, says he was working an overtime shift Tuesday when he got a Ring notification on his phone “which showed a neighbor frantically banging on his front door which led him to believe something was wrong at his house.”

Logan and another firefighter raced to the smoke-filled home before other firefighters arrived at the scene to put out the blaze. His wife’s body was found in their bedroom.

“Corey has been his wife’s caretaker for many years as she had many medical conditions,” the GoFundMe said. “Every day not at the Firehouse he was taking care of her like no other.”

“This is a fireman’s worst nightmare! Not only did he show up first to his house burning, but also lost the love of his life as a result of the fire as well. His whole world has been flipped upside down and he needs our help!” the post continued.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue offered their condolences in a statement:

“As many of you know, the fire happened at the residence of one of our firefighters and sadly, during this fire, his wife tragically passed away. On behalf of the MDFR family, we thank everyone for their outpouring support and their condolences.”

The GoFundMe has raised more than $145,000 as of Friday morning.

