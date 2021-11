JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a firefighter died while working at the scene of a traffic crash in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said in a news release that the crash scene involved “a difficult and prolonged extrication.”

Lifesaving efforts by rescue crews and hospital staff failed and the firefighter was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. Thursday. The agency asked for privacy for his family.

No additional details were available.