VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 33-year-old firefighter has died after he became unresponsive in the water while surfing Wednesday.

Ethan Wilson, 33, of New Smyrna Beach was a firefighter with the Ormond Beach Fire Department. He was also a husband, and father to an infant son at the time of his death.

Following the incident, Wilson was taken to a local hospital in New Smyrna Beach where his firefighting family, along with loved ones and friends gathered around him on Saturday.

According to WESH, Wilson gave the gift of life to many others by donating his organs. The outlet stated it was his wish to help others.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Firefighter/Paramedic Ethan Wilson, a dedicated member of the Ormond Beach Fire Department, loving father and husband, and friend to all who knew him,” the city of Ormond Beach said in a statement.

The city shared on a Facebook post that the entire community is grieving the loss of Wilson, but that his selfless spirit will live on.

“Ethan proudly served our community with bravery and commitment for many years, always putting the safety and well-being of others before his own,” the city shared. “His passing is a tremendous loss for our department, as well as for the entire Ormond Beach community. He will be deeply missed, and his selfless spirit will live on in the lives he touched.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help Ethan’s wife and their baby during this time.