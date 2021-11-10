Florida fire rescue K9 who helped at Surfside site retires after nearly 10 years of service

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

TAMPA (WFLA) – A K9 with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is going into retirement.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue held a ceremony to say goodbye to Rit after nearly a decade of service.

According to the department’s Facebook page, K9 Rit has responded to incidents including, the Surfside collapse and an explosion at a Plantation strip mall.

Rit will continue to live with his handler Captain Busto and will be invited to visit the firehouse whenever he wishes.

We hope K9 Rit enjoys his much-deserved retirement.

